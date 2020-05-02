Michael Keaton Loves Collecting Props from His Movies as a Memory, Actor Regrets Not Picking Up One from Dumbo

Michael Keaton (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Michael Keaton usually keeps a lot of props from his movies as memorabilia, but regrets not keeping much from his film "Dumbo". Asked if he kept any props from "Dumbo", Keaton said: "Yes I do actually and I wish I'd have kept tons of stuff." "I am regretful that I'll have more pictures instead of more stuff because at the time I was kind of excited. One of the reasons I wanted to do this film was because Alan Arkin was gonna be in it. I am a huge Alan Arkin fan and I made sure that I got a photograph of me, Danny and Alan together. Seriously I love that," he added. Colin Farrell Was Astonished by the Set of His Film Dumbo, Says ‘This Is like Nothing I Have Ever Seen Before’

"Dumbo", live-action re-imagining of Walt Disney's 1941 animated film of the same name, is directed by Tim Burton. It also stars Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Arkin. It follows a family that works at a failing travelling circus, and how their life changes when they meet a baby elephant with large ears who is capable of flying. Morbius: Jared Leto is a Part of MCU and Michael Keaton’s Appearance in the Film’s Trailer is Proof of That (Watch Video)

Talking about the "Dumbo" set, he said: "So, I've done tiny budget films and I've done big-budget movies but this was a rush, kind of mind-blowing and fun. Just fun to be a part of. I always use the word ‘canvas' but now you are in this ‘canvas', which was kind of mind-blowing." The film will be aired on Star Movies on May 3 in India.