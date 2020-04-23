Michael Moore Birthday: From Fahrenheit 9/11 to Sicko - 4 Documentaries By the American Director That Are a Must-Watch

Michael Moore (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If you are into documentaries and have a keen interest in political commentary on America, you have probably already heard about Michael Moore. The American director is known for being a political pariah of sorts and has time and again exposed the country's woes through his films. Moore has been the filmmaker behind America's highest-grossing documentary of all time, Fahrenheit 9/11 that critiqued the presidency of George W Bush. The film also won the Palme d'Or at the 2004 Cannes film festival.

Apart from that, Moore has also directed films on American healthcare, 2016 United States presidential election and the subsequent presidency of Donald Trump among others. As the director celebrates his birthday on April 23 and turns 65, we look at some of his best works. For those with a deep understanding of politics and interest in understanding the US political structure, there's nothing better than Moore's films.

1. Fahrenheit 9/11

The 2004 American documentary film takes us through Bush administration's entry into the Iraq War. The film is known to have made a huge impact including swinging the elections a tad bit for Democratic nominee John Kerry. The documentary is known for highlighting some grave issues of US military including the predatory nature of recruitment agents.

2. Bowling For Columbine

Another one of Moore's finest works, the film today seems way ahead of its time given that it began the gun debate way back then. The 2002 American documentary film takes a deeper look at the Columbine High School massacre in 1999 and other acts of gun violence. Given the American situation today, there's no better time than now to look back at this film exploring the country's gun obsession in the best manner.

3. Fahrenheit 11/9

A sequel to his highly acclaimed 2004 film, Fahrenheit 11/9 is Moore's 2018 film on the US Presidential elections and presidency of Donald Trump. It takes a comedic look at the Trump era that is sure to go down in history. The film takes a look at the political impact of Trump's victory and voting patterns in a detailed manner.

4. Sicko

Moore's 2007 film studied health care system in US that has been panned for being a giant profit-oriented setup as opposed to universal healthcare provided by Canada and other nations. The film builds a righteous argument on the failure of US governments in providing free healthcare to their citizens.

While Moore's work includes several other gems, we definitely recommend these for people who are interested in learning about the American system. If you are a Michael Moore fan, do tell us your favourite film by the American documentary filmmaker.