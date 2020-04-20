Donald Trump Mocks Barack Obama's Endorsement of Joe Biden With 'Deepfake' Video on Twitter

Trump tweets altered clip to mock Obama and Biden | [Photo Credits: IANS (left)/Twitter/realdonaldtrump (right)]

Washington, April 20: United States President Donald Trump, known for his aggressive take on political rivals, took a potshot at his predecessor Barack Obama and presumptive challenger Joe Biden with an altered video. Trump, on his Twitter handle, uploaded a "deepfake" clip to mock Obama's endorsement of Biden in his 2020 race to the White House. Did Obama Ever Say - Donald Trump is in Deep Shit? BuzzFeed & Jordan Peele Aware You About Fake News.

The clip uploaded by Trump shows a group of individuals enjoying a sporting event on their television. The face of one of them is superimposed with the image of Obama. When Biden ad campaign appears in the commercial, they turn towards Obama and remark "not again".

The video then shows Biden saying that he learnt a lot when

kids were jumping on my lap". He adds that they used to rub his hair to watch the "hair come back again". On viewing the ad, the group of men seen in the video turn towards and shake their heads in disappointment.

Watch The Video Shared by Donald Trump

The video mocking Obama brings to light a similar clip released by BuzzFeed in 2018 -- which was the first-ever deep-fake video of the former President. In the footage, Obama was heard saying Trump is in "deep s**t". The media house had released the video to only raise awareness on the dangers of the deep fake technology.

Trump's tweet is likely to draw allegations of lowering the political discourse against Trump. The video was posted by the US President a coupe of days after an ad was released by the Biden campaign, accusing him of adopting a confused strategy in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden, who served as the Vice President for eight years during the presidency of Obama, is expected to be declared as the Democratic Party's official candidate in July. His only major challenger, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden last week. Subsequently, Obama - who so far maintained a distance from the primary race - also endorsed Biden calling him the most able challenger to take on Trump in the November elections.