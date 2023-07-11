The statement "there is no one doing it like Tom Cruise" will be on everyone's tip of the tongue once more as Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One hits theatres this week. Mission: Impossible is one franchise that has constantly been getting better as the years go on, and the seventh film that is set to release looks like will be following the tradition. Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One Review: Critics Love Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell’s Action Heavy Film! Call It ‘Extravagant’.

With Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, it looks like we will be getting even bigger stunts and set pieces that will blow our minds. Of course, the highly talked about cliff jump has everyone excited, but we can wait to see what the duo of Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise has in store for us. So, before you check out the film in theatres, here is everything you need to know about it.

Cast

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will see the return of Tom Cruise as IMF Agent Ethan Hunt alongside his team consisting of Simon Pegg as Benji, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust and Ving Rhames as Luther. Henry Czerny will also return as Eugene Kittridge with Vanessa Kirby returning as Alanna too. They will also be joined by Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as Gabriel, Pom Klementieff as Paris and Shea Wingham as Jasper Briggs.

Plot

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will see the AI known as Entity going rogue and causing chaos around the world. With many of the world's superpowers and corrupt folks are after a key combination that will give them a complete control over it, Ethan Hunt must do his best to get it before them and put a stop to it.

Watch the Trailer:

Release Date

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One directed by Christopher McQuarrie starring Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales and more releases in theatres on July 12, 2023. Tom Cruise Reveals the One Dangerous Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Stunt That Almost Went Wrong - Check Inside!

Review

A review for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is available. To check out what Rohit Rajput of LatestLY had to say about the film, click here!

