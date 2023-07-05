Tom Cruise is the one man who will put himself out there in danger just to get the perfect shot, and with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One the actor has outdone himself again. While the actor was able to pull off the stunt where he effortlessly rode a bike off a cliff, the actor almost suffered an accident during his speed flying stunt. Saying that he was in the wrong position and opened the parachute, Cruise revealed that he almost crashed into the side of a mountain. Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One Review: Tom Cruise's Actioner Wows Netizens With the 'Best Instalment' in the Franchise, Praise the 'Mind-Blowing' Set Pieces.

Check Out Tom Cruise Talking About the Stunt:

Tom Cruise says that his speed flying stunt in ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING - PART ONE’ nearly went wrong: “I was in the wrong position and I opened the parachute, and the parachute turned into the side of the mountain.” (Source: https://t.co/F48bJHiX1F) pic.twitter.com/hf7I2rdOCH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)