Actress and mum-to-be Ashley Tisdale has no plans to take a long maternity break as she wants to embrace life as a working mother. Tisdale is expecting her firstborn daughter with her husband Christopher French, but at the moment. "They say, like, the first two weeks are hell week. I'm sure I'll take a month off, but I'm the type of person that's a multi-tasker. Jennifer Garner’s Amazingly Honest Response to a Netizen Asking Her If She’s Pregnant Wins the Internet! (View Post)

I love to work," Tisdale told US Weekly, reports aceshowbiz.com. She added: "I just think I'm very present as a persona I don't see myself taking too much time off. I have a lot going on. I really love having my hands in everything." Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Eating Too Much Sour Candy At Night

Tisdale is already making plans to juggle motherhood with her professional commitments for the reality show "The Masked Dancer", where she serves as a judge, as she wants to approach each shoot like "a workout, maybe, schedule-wise." She announced her pregnancy in September. Tisdale and She and French got married in 2014.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).