Jennifer Garner is one of the warmest Hollywood celebrities and is known for her amazing personality and activism. Over the coronavirus period, Garner has been extremely active on social media and we are loving her antics, be it sharing her childhood pictures to having a conversation with Dr Anthony Fauci, the actress is making sure to keep a positive environment through her posts. Recently, Jennifer was seen having a fun time on her family farm in Oklahoma where she was seen sporting denim overalls and looked gorgeous in it. Although, a user taking to her post commenting asking her if she's pregnant and Garner's graceful response has been winning the internet. Jennifer Garner Gets Super Emotional After Binge-Watching The Office With Her Kids in Quarantine (Watch Video).

Garner not only refuted rumours of being pregnant but made sure to make it a dignified response without getting rude or savage. Responding to the comment, Jennifer wrote, "I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not and never will be pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest. Have I gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that is another story." Garner's amazingly honest response is winning the internet and rightly so. Jennifer Garner Spends Time With Bradley Cooper On A Beach Amid John Miller Split Rumors.

As for the video and Garner's flawless style, she won praises from some of Hollywood colleagues including Reese Witherspoon who wrote, "You, in those overalls, made my day!" and also Natalie Portman who commented saying, "So Gorgeous."

On the work front, Garner has some exciting things lined up. She will be seen in the upcoming series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends and also a new film entitled Yes Day along with Edgar Ramirez.

