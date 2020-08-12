A sequel to Dave Bautista-starrer "My Spy" is being explored by STX Films and Amazon Studios. According to Deadline, the two studios are in early talks to develop the sequel after the positive response to the first film. The Peter Segel-directed comedy released on Amazon Prime Video on June 26 after skipping the theatrical route in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. All Night Long: Lionel Richie’s Musical Movie In Works At Disney

In the film, Bautista played a hardened CIA operative who finds himself at the mercy of a seemingly innocent nine-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to spy on her family.

The movie also featured Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong. PTI