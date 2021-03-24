British actress Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside actor Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series that is a remake of David Bowie's 1976 film The Man Who Fell To Earth. The project based on a Walter Tevis novel of the same name is about an alien who arrives on earth. Ejiofor will play the alien while Harris is set to portray Justin Falls, a scientist and an engineer leading the race to save two planets. Venom 2: Naomie Harris to Play Villain ‘Shriek’ in Tom Hardy Starrer.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and executive producing the series. Kurtzman will also direct multiple episodes. "To be working with an actor of Naomie's caliber is an absolute dream. Her strength, her complexity and her bold artistic choices are an inspiration. We couldn't be more thrilled to have her on board," Kurtzman and Lumet said in a statement. Chiwetel Ejiofor on Board for Charlize Theron’s Netflix Film The Old Guard.

It is set to premiere in 2022 and filming is expected to kickstart in London soon.

