From a popular child artiste to a popular sitcom star to a wonderfully underrated actor and LGBQTIA champion, Neil Patrick Harris has been winning our hearts for years. He gained popularity being child medical genius Doogie Howser, fought alien creatures in Starship Troopers, played a whacked out version of himself in the Harold and Kumar series, was the new age Count Olaf in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events and is all set to appear in the upcoming The Matrix 4. Neil Patrick Harris: Something Sexy About a Straight Actor Playing Gay Role.

But of course, NPH's most popular role has been playing the suited-up playboy Barney Stinson in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother. A standout scene-stealer, Stinson has become one of the most memorable characters in sitcom history, with his female-baiting plays, his romantic arc with his Robin Scherbatsky and trying to keep himself awesome even in situations where he isn't (and that's most of them).

Of course, in the era of woke culture, many of the character's actions, views on women and 'advice' come across as problematic. But there are some amazing quotes of the character that could make for some great T-shirt slogans. Happy Birthday Neil Patrick Harris! From Doogie Howser To Barney Stinson, Here's How The Actor's Career Graph Is 'Legend-Wait-For-It-Dary'.

Or as Barney may want it, great suit slogans.

Governments Would Agree to This...

Barney Stinson Quote from How I Met Your Mother (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Height of Awesome Narcissism!

Barney Stinson Quote from How I Met Your Mother (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Be a Star Wars Fans and Also Being a Cool Bro!

Barney Stinson Quote from How I Met Your Mother (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Class!

Barney Stinson Quote from How I Met Your Mother (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

For Those Who Are Lazy About Exercise...

Barney Stinson Quote from How I Met Your Mother (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

...And For Those Who Exercise Way Too Much!

Barney Stinson Quote from How I Met Your Mother (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

For A Friendship Quote, This isn't Bad!

Barney Stinson Quote from How I Met Your Mother (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Who's Gonna Check If You Claim This!

Barney Stinson Quote from How I Met Your Mother (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Possimpible... The Art of Making Up Your Own Words!

Barney Stinson Quote from How I Met Your Mother (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

True...

Barney Stinson Quote from How I Met Your Mother (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Suit Up!

Barney Stinson Quote from How I Met Your Mother (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Neil Patrick Harris is celebrating his 48th birthday on June 15, 2021. Join us in wishing this amazingly talented actor Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2021 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).