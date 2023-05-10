It comes after Allen tipped Niall to play a young Tom Branson his role in the period dramaif there is ever a spin-off of Downton Abbey. Speaking to movies.ie, he said, "A spin-off, or we go back in time, and Niall Horan could play young Branson; everyone keeps saying we look alike." In a 2013 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Allen was asked about being compared to the "Heaven" singer and quipped, "He's my son." He jokingly continued, "I had him really young. I had the choice to give him to the circus or a boy band, I chose a boy band. He's done much better there because his backflips are terrible." Meanwhile, Niall previously said he would only want to be part of a One Direction reunion if everyone was "completely" up for it. The Show: Niall Horan Announces Third Album Set To Release In June 9 (View Post)

The Slow Hands singer admitted he has no idea when the ''What Makes You Beautiful'' hitmakers will have the chance to be in the same room to discuss getting the band back together because they are all so committed to their solo ventures. Speaking on a 2021 episode of ITV's The Jonathan Ross Show, he said of a possible reunion, "I don't know a no-one really talks about it. Still talk to them all the time. There's a couple of little babies from them lads.""Everyone's having their own success on their own. I'm enjoying what I'm doing. Of course, if everyone wanted to do it, I'd be down for it... you kind of need to all get in the same room and have the chat, but I don't know when that would be."