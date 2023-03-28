Killers of the Flower Moon finally has a release date and fans of Martin Scorsese can finally breath after a long wait. The Leonardo DiCaprio is set to release in theaters on October 20, 2023. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser and John Lithgow. Killers of the Flower Moon: Martin Scorsese Confirms His Leonardo DiCaprio-Starrer is Set to Release in a 'Few Months'.

