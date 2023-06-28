Popular American dance-pop group Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger has announced her engagement to her rugby player boyfriend Thom Evans. Scherzinger (44), took to Instagram to share snaps of the moment her Scottish boyfriend Evans (38), popped the question during a trip to Vila Nova de Gaia in Portugal. Nicole aptly captioned her post: “I said yes,” along with a ring emoji. Evans also posted the same pictures on his Instagram account, captioning them: "My Ever After”. Nicole Scherzinger Stuns in Printed Bikini; Former Pussycat Dolls Singer Flaunts Her Cleavage and Hot Bod in Sexy Pics From Sydney!

Thom Proposes to Nicole Scherzinger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger)

As per People, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe Afterparty in Beverly Hills in January 2020. Since then, the couple has shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. In May, Scherzinger shared photos on Instagram from their trip to Portugal. Nicole Scherzinger Birthday: Bikini Pics of the Singer that are Smokin' Hot!

Scherzinger and Evans first met in 2019 when the rugby player appeared as a contestant on X Factor: Celebrity, where Scherzinger was serving as a judge, as per reports. Evans previously dated model and actress Kelly Brook, whom he split from in 2013. Scherzinger previously dated Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 to early 2019. In 2015, she split from Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton after a seven-year on-and-off relationship.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2023 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).