Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die's new trailer was just dropped on the internet. For those who were waiting with a bated breath for this spy movie, they can be assured of receiving a visual treat. The James Bond admirers have always been a fan of Daniel and he sure delivers an impressive act this time too, with No Time To Die. No Time to Die New Trailer: Daniel Craig Jumps off a Bridge, Dodges Bullets While Drowning, and What Not in This Wild New Footage (Watch Video).

Going by the reactions of the netizens, Daniel has once again reached directly into the hearts of the audience. As it is reported to be his last film in the Bond series, the fans are extra curious and excited about this film. The action sequences of the man on the mission are getting heaps of praises by the fans. Here are some of the tweets of the fans, who are definitely watching this actioner as soon as it hits the screens.

Cracking

Universe Please

With all my will-power, I need to see this in theatres so please people let's try to wear masks, social distance as much as possible because I need to see this without worrying about covid-19. https://t.co/6JmxM5QmHr #NoTimetoDie — Robin (@SpectreRobin) September 3, 2020

Hits Different

Hyped Up Now

Wasn’t super shook by the new #NoTimeToDie trailer until Q IN THE FIELD Q IN THE FIELD Q IN THE F pic.twitter.com/Qf5wBdjKYc — lauren 🌈🖖🏻 (@laurenjcoates) September 3, 2020

No Time To Die is the twenty-fifth instalment in the James Bond film series produced by Eon Productions. It is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The new addition to the cast of the Bond series are Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik. On the other hand, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes are reprising their roles.

