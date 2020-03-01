Normani Reacts To Camilla Cabello's Old Racist Posts, Says 'Everyone Deserves the Opportunity for Personal Growth'

Normani, Camilla Cabello (Photo Credits: File Image)

Noramani has opened up about the recent revelations about her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Camila Cabello. Back in December 2019, old Tumblr posts by Cabello had surfaced and went viral, for they were reeking of racism. There were racist slurs and very derogatory, insensitive memes that she had shared on her old social media page. After the controversy, Havanna singer apologised. But now, comments fro Normani are going to stir a new storm. Normani Sizzles in Red Lingerie As Savage X Fenty’s First Ambassador, Check Out Sexy Pics of the Former Fifth Harmony Star.

Normani features on the latest cover story by Rolling Stones. Normani has said that as the only black person on Fifth Harmony, she sometimes felt like “the other one in the room.” In the interview, she refused to comment on the controversy surrounding Cabello, but offered to share her thoughts through a statement later, to be concise. And she did share a statement. Pierce Brosnan Roped In to Play the King in Camila Cabello’s Live-Action Cinderella Movie.

“I want to be very clear about what I’m going to say on this uncomfortable subject and figured it would be best to write out my thoughts to avoid being misconstrued, as I have been in the past. I struggled with talking about this because I didn’t want it to be a part of my narrative, but I am a black woman, who is a part of an entire generation that has a similar story,” Normani’s email began.

"It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario didn’t hurt me. It was devastating that this came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a sisterhood, because I knew that if the tables were turned I would defend each of them in a single heartbeat. It took days for her to acknowledge what I was dealing with online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced. Whether or not it was her intention, this made me feel like I was second to the relationship that she had with her fans."

"I don’t want to say that this situation leaves me hopeless because I believe that everyone deserves the opportunity for personal growth. I really hope that an important lesson was learned in this. I hope there is genuine understanding about why this was absolutely unacceptable," Normani concluded.

Read Camilla's Apology Here:

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

