Marvel Studios surprised fans with the announcement of Okoye getting a spin-off origin series on Disney+. This just comes a few months after Marvel announced Ryan Coogler’s Wakanda based series on Disney+. Right now it’s unclear whether they both are the same shows, but it’s great to see Marvel delving more into the rich world of Wakanda. Danai Gurira To Reprise As Okoye in an Origin Spinoff Series for Disney+.

Okoye instantly became a fan favorite after her debut in Black Panther and ever since then has gone on to appear in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, so this is one spin-off show that’s hugely deserved. With the announcement of Okoye getting her own show, here are five characters that we would love to see get a spin-off series as well. Kraven the Hunter: Aaron Taylor-Johnson To Play the Lead Role in Sony’s Latest Marvel Film.

Howard the Duck

Howard the Duck in Guardians of the Galaxy

While he has just had a cameo in films like Guardians of The Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame, we would love to see Howard the Duck get his own spin-off show since there is so much comedic potential over here that’s been left untapped. While he had his own not so successful film in the 90’s, it would be great to see this character given a second chance.

Isaiah Bradley

Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

With his introduction in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier it would be great to see Isaiah Bradley fighting in the Korean War. Since his history has been so tragic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has faced and even defeated The Winter Soldier when he was active, this could make for a really interesting show.

The Grandmaster

The Grandmaster

With Jeff Goldblum debuting as The Grandmaster in Thor Ragnarok, he proved himself to be quite the hilarious casting. It would be great to see his rise to power explored in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and would help flesh out the world of Sakaar as well.

Hank Pym

Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) in Ant-Man

While his history with S.H.I.E.L.D is mentioned in the first Ant Man film, it would be great to see how he came up with the technology to make the Ant Man suit work, and it would be quite entertaining to see the original Ant Man in action as well.

The Thunderbolts

The Thunderbolts

So this is a cheat, as we are talking about a bunch of characters rather than one. While we have seen a lot of superhero team ups in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be great to see a villain of the team ups. With all the characters of the team already established in the universe, it would be great to see Thunderbolt Ross as The Red Hulk lead a team of his own super villains, and it seems like Marvel is indeed going in that direction.

