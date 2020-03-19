Olga Kurylenko Health Update: Oblivion Actress Says She Is 'Feeling Better' Now After Being Tested Positive for COVID-19

Olga Kurylenko (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, 'Oblivion' actor Olga Kurylenko said that she is better as her fever has now gone.The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the health update with a picture of herself wearing a face mask."Hello everyone! I'm feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can't figure out where I currently am. I'm in London!," she wrote in the caption.The 'Quantum of Solace' actor also shared details about coronavirus with her Instafam."How do I know it's coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as a treatment? NONE!" she wrote."I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko – List Of Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight!" Kurylenko added.She also shared a detailed list of medicines that she is taking to deal with the condition.The 'Oblivion' actor joined the growing list of entertainment figures who have contracted the highly contagious virus on Monday. Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Bond Girl Asks Fans to ‘Take It Seriously’ in Her Instagram Post.

Other Hollywood personalities who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 are superstar couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The celebrity couple has been discharged from the hospital and are under quarantine at their home.Other celebrities that are currently battling with the coronavirus are music producer Andrew Watt, 'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju, and actor Idris Elba.