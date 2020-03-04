On Paul WS Anderson's Birthday, Listing 3 Must-Watch Movies by the Director That Spell Entertainment

Resident Evil Poster, Paul WS Anderson (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Paul WS Anderson turns 55 today. The director has entertained us with movies like Resident Evil, Death Race, Alien vs. Predator and we cannot thank him enough. The director's filmmaking style is tough to put into words. It is kitsch, it is gory, it is super stylish. A lot of flash, and a little bit of substance. All of his movies are sensational. The writing is always larger than life. So, if all you are looking from a movie is fun...Paul WS Anderson's filmography is all for you. Milla Jovovich Welcomes Third Daughter With Husband Paul WS Anderson.

On Anderson's 55th birthday, we are listing down our favourite three movies by him. If you are a fan of horror or pulp movies, these movies should either have either been already watched by you or should be your next watch.

Resident Evil

A little controversial thing to say but the first Resident Evil is the best of all in the franchise. The movie features Milla Jovovich, wearing a red dress, fighting zombies while suffering from amnesia. The film is scary. And the film is full of action sequences. It is the most stylish zombie film to ever exist. We wonder how the quality of the films deteriorated with the sequels.

Event Horizon

This one has got to be the most underrated horror movies ever. And possibly the only horror film about a haunted space ship. Yes, a HAUNTED SPACE SHIP. The movie was a critical and commercial flop in 1997, but some of the best movies in the world have suffered such a fate. Haven't they? Event Horizon is scary as hell...and well, that is a hint about the plot.

Alien vs. Predator

Anderson made two very popular movie monsters fight it off in this film. Haters gonna hate, but this film is pure entertainment. It is...madness.

Honourable mention goes to Death Race and Mortal Kombat. These movies also provide mindless entertainment without the need to use your brain as if you are trying to solve the mysteries of the universe. And we all need that.

His next work is Monster Hunter, an action fantasy film based on the video game of the same name. The movie stars his wife, and Resident Evil alum, Milla Jovovich.