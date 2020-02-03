Milla Jovovich Welcomes Third Daughter With Husband Paul WS Anderson

Milla Jovovich With Husband Paul WS Anderson (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Milla Jovovich and her husband, director Paul WS Anderson have become proud parents of a baby girl. According to Us Weekly, the couple welcomed their third daughter on Sunday. The Resident Evil star revealed over the weekend that the baby was due on February 2. "Due date is tomorrow so getting ready to go to the hospital at anytime now! It's funny because I thought having our third would be a piece of cake, but I'm actually really nervous, now that I know what to expect!

Anyway, hopefully the next post I make will be a picture of our newest little girlie girl! Wish me luck everyone," Jovovich wrote alongside a selfie. The 44-year-old actor announced her pregnancy last August, nearly two years after she underwent an emergency abortion.

Jovovich and Anderson, 54, also share two daughters Ever, 11, and Dashiel, four.