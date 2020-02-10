Oscars 2020: Amul Pays a Delicious Tribute to Winners Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger (View Pic)

Amul's Tribute to Oscars 2020 winners Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Oscars 2020 just happened with maximum amount of enthusiasm and appreciation. There were many predictable as well as unpredictable wins and applause at the ceremony. However, one thing that almost everyone was positive about was a trophy to Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix. The fans have been raving about his performance ever since the film released. Unsurprisingly, he won Oscars Best Actor accolade here for his role. Like its usual ritual, Amul had an ode to give to the ace Hollywood star. Oscars 2020: From Eminem’s Performance to Parasite Creating History, Five Biggest Surprises That Happened at 92nd Academy Awards.

Not just him, but the brand also congratulated Renee Zellweger who received the Oscars Best Actress trophy for her performance in Judy. In their latest topical doodle, we can see the Amul girl offering butter to the star of the show in his costume from the film, and the Oscars in one hand. The text has words like 'JOAQER' and 'Amul Have On a Renee Day;' with all puns intended! Check out the latest cartoon here.

Here's The Delicious Tribute to Joker and Judy Stars!

Amul's Tribute to Oscars 2020 winners Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Joaquin has earlier bagged the awards like BAFTA, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild. In his speech at the 92nd Academy Awards he said, "I think, whether we’re talking about gender inequality, or racism, or queer rights, or indigenous rights, or animal rights, we’re talking about the fight against injustice. We’re talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender, or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity,." Whatta tribute to the Todd Phillips directorial and its shining star!