Oscars 2020: From Seth MacFarlane's 'We Saw Your Boobs' Ballad to Anne Hathaway and James Franco's 'No Chemistry' Hosting, Here Are 5 Worst Academy Awards Hosts (Watch Videos)

Seth MacFarlane, Anne Hathaway and James Franco (Photo Credits: Twitter)

2020 has started off on an 'awardee' note, thanks to the 77th Golden Globe Awards, the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards and 73rd BAFTA Awards. Following closely next is the 92nd Academy Awards, which have been in the buzz since last week when nominations were announced. After the success of the 91st Academy Awards (2019) which took place without a host, it was announced that Oscars 2020 too will go hostless.

After the success of the 91st Academy Awards (2019 which took place without a host, it was announced that Oscars 2020 too will go hostless. And now, after writing about some of the best hosts that Oscars has had in the past, here's presenting a list of worst hosts in the awards' history, which BTW, were also borderline cringy. Oscars 2020: The Academy Clarifies The 'Leaked Winners List' Goof Up!.

Seth MacFarlane:

He started his 2013 Academy Awards hosting stint with a very sexist performance - he sang the ballad "We Saw Your Boobs" and names a few actresses in the audience who dared to bare their assets on- screen. Wow, Real Classy!! And after delivering lengthy not so funny monologues, Seth claimed that the Academy had invited him back to host the show in 2014 again. Thank God he didn't.

Anne Hathaway and James Franco

Absolute lack of chemistry was what one could best describe actors Anne Hathaway and James Franco's Oscar 2011 hosting gig as. Awkward stage presence, and also James Franco's shut eyes were what made the awards ceremony a bore, with regards to hosting, so much so that Anne and James themselves take digs about their stunt till date.

David Letterman

It's surprising how a talk show host absolutely sucked at hosting the Academy Awards of 1995. He started off his 11-minute monologue which was met with near silence and so did a few other of his gags. Now what would happen if your speech sounded like his talk show? In fact, most parts of the ceremony felt like a television show and his big stage debut fell flat.

Neil Patrick Harris

Someone who has hosted the Tony Awards 5 times and Emmy Awards twice, could not have gone wrong with the Academy Awards. But Neil Patrick Harris did. Blame it on the script or his delayed magic tricks display, NPH and Oscars hosting just did not work out for us. But on the hindsight, we feel that nothing would prepare you for something as big as the Academy Awards.

Chevy Chase

We don't know if it was his opening line "Good Evening Hollywood Phonies (Fraudulent) or him cracking jokes about the then on-going 1988 writers guild strike, that did not seem to strike the right chord with the audience. His entire script seemed dedicated to taking digs on the strike that nobody seemed to enjoy. Well, with the show going hostless for the second time in a row, looks like it is officially good bye to Oscar Hosts!