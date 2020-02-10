Oscars 2020: Rian Johnson Shares Knives Out Sequel Deets, Confirms Daniel Craig Playing Benoit Blanc

Rian Johnson at Oscars 2020 Red Carpet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Filmmaker Rian Johnson shared new details of the recently announced sequel to Knives Out on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night. "It's going to be Daniel Craig playing Benoit Blanc, the detective. Other than that, all bets are off. It's a totally new cast," Johnson told Variety. The cast of "Knives Out" included actors such as Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield and Christopher Plummer. Oscars 2020 Worst Dressed: Gal Gadot, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie and Others Who Disappointed This Year (View Pics)

The writer-director expressed his excitement to amass the next batch of performers for his follow-up. "I want everybody! Just point. Throw a rock on this red carpet and you'll hit someone that I want in the movie," Johnson said. Oscars 2020 Red Carpet: Spike Lee Sports a Stylish Gucci Suit with Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Number to Pay Tribute to the Basketball Legend (View Pics)

Johnson's statements come just days after the official announcement of the sequel on Thursday. Johnson is nominated for best original screenplay for the film at the Oscars.