Bra Necessities! Padma Lakshmi Shuts up Trolls by Wearing Two Bras at Once in The New Recipe Tutorial Video

Look for the bra necessities. The simple bra necessities. No, we know the correct lyrics of the song but our version suits perfectly to what Padma Lakshmi did on her Insta. The uber-hot Top Chef host Padma turned up the heat and served the hottest burn ever. The model was criticised, by a few as opposed to her fan, for going braless in one of her previous cooking tutorial videos that she posted on Instagram. She responded to trolls by posting another video, where she is wearing not one but two bras. Savage. Trolls, now that you have no distractions for the eyes, how about you take a deep look into your character?

Padma also upped the savagery through her caption, where she wrote: "I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today,"

She added, "But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?" HAWWT! Padma Lakshmi Mistaken for Priyanka Chopra by a New York Magazine.

Padma Lakshmi has been all about body positivity since like...ever. The model has not shied away from flaunting her scars, which she ended up with after an accident. In January, she shared a topless pic that she clicked for Vogue India. So, by far trolls should know what Padma Lakshmi stands for. If you aren't here for it, then leave.