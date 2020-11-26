Priyanka Chopra has bagged a dreamy Hollywood project. She stars in the romantic drama, Text For You, alongside Sam Heughan. The biggest turn on about the movie is that it also stars and features the music of Celine Dion ("My Heart Will Go On"). Priyanka took to her Instagram story to share with her fans how she's begun prepping up for the movie. She's getting her hair and nails done in the goofy pic. "Prep...Starting Text For You On Friday," she writes over the collage of two pics. Text For You: Priyanka Chopra Lands New Hollywood Film Alongside 'My Heart Will Go On' Singer Celine Dion.

Text For You will be the kind of romantic film that will make you reach for the tissues, as you won't be able to stop the waterworks from your eyes. Priyanka plays the role of a woman whose fiance has recently died and she starts texting on his number, thinking it's unused now. Little does she know that love is waiting for her on the other end, as the number's been taken up by a man played by Sam.

Priyanka has moved to London with her husband, Nick Jonas for a year. The actress will be shooting for the film in London it seems. There has been no dates about when Celine will join the shoot.

Check Out A Screenshot of Priyanka's Post Here:

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jim Strouse is directing and Lauryn Kahnis is co-writing it. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein are producing. The film is a remake of a German film, SMS Fur Dich, which released in 2016. We Can Be Heroes Teaser: It's Priyanka Chopra v/s a Bunch of Little Superheroes in this Robert Rodriguez Movie for Netflix (Watch Video).

Priyanka already has a very interesting line up of films ahead of her. She will be next seen in Netflix drama, The White Tiger, with Rajkummar Rao. A trailer for the film recently impressed everyone and there is Oscar buzz already for the actress. She will be playing the villain in a superhero film, We Can Be Heroes. She is also developing a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).