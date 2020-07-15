The first trailer of the upcoming Netflix film, Project Power, has dropped on Youtube. Jamie Foxx stars in this different take on the superhero genre. It's an anti-superhero movie loaded with humour. And Foxx's presence makes the movie so appealing. In the concluding scene of the trailer, a waitress asks him if he wants anything. "No, I am fine," he says. "Yes, you are," comes the perfect response. Jamie Foxx Confirms to Play Mike Tyson in Legendary Boxer’s Biopic.

As for the plot, what if you could buy superpowers. The movie revolves around a drug that gives its consumer 5 minutes of superpowers. The catch is that you won't know what the superpower will be until after you consume the drug. Some gain invisibility. Some turn into a human torch.

Jamie plays an ex-soldier with a vendetta and teams up with a local cop, played by Joseph Gordon Levitt, and a teenage dealer, played by Dominique Fishback. We barely get to see Levitt in the trailer. It seems like the first footage might be overselling Foxx's presence for obvious attraction. We will find out soon. Jamie Foxx Jokes That He Is Drunk Since His Birthday on Dec 13, Says ‘Every Night, I’m Like Leonardo DiCaprio’.

The first trailer is fuelled with energetic music, flawless CGI, exhilarating action sequences and some beautiful cinematography. It looks like the next movie we all will be talking about.

Watch The Trailer For Project Power Here:

Project Power is written by Mattson Tomlin. It is directed by Henry Scott and Ariel Schulman. The movie will stream on Netflix from August 14. We are looking forward.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).