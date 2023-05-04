Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has premiered on Netflix today and the series has received a great response from critics. Many are loving the plot and the irresistible romance. Reviewers have also praised India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest's performances. Without further ado, here are some of the reviews on Queen Charlotte shared by critics. Queen Charlotte is created by Shonda Rhimes and is a prequel spin-off of Bridgerton. Queen Charlotte-A Bridgerton Story Trailer: India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest’s Series to Premiere on Netflix on May 4.

Variety - The “Bridgerton” project is, at its core, to give a conservative genre a reformist sheen while keeping the underlying structures intact. (This is a show that can make Americans root for the very man we declared independence from, give or take some casual mentions of the colonies.) Whether or not you approve of that aim, “Queen Charlotte” is as close to a flawless execution as its franchise has gotten yet.

The Guardian - Queen Charlotte also does a fine job of depicting George’s growing mental suffering. Dealing compassionately with the king’s descent into insanity without overwhelming the essential lightness and joy of Bridgerton is a tricky manoeuvre, but it is managed with aplomb. The series is a rare exception to the rule of prequels (generally substantially worse than the originals and undermining all previous endeavours) and will hopefully set many of its younger stars on the road to success. Amarteifio does especially well, shouldering the bulk of the show’s burdens and showing in embryo all of the Charlotte we know. But it’s with an innocent energy and unjaded intelligence that shows us something new too.

The Hollywood Reporter - Queen Charlotte is blessedly more confident at the task it was actually designed for, which is delivering a romance worth sighing and giggling over. Amarteifio and Mylchreest share an immediate and palpable chemistry that grows steamier as their early marriage devolves into a roiling mess of desire, resentment, hurt and tenderness. And when the plot keeps them apart for long stretches of time, both are occupied by a compelling network of supporting characters with their reasons to scheme for or against the couple.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2023 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).