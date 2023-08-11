Red, White & Royal Blue is a romantic comedy drama directed by Matthew Warchus. The highly anticipated movie is based on the New York Times best selling novel by Casey McQuiston. The One hour and 58 minute film talks about modern day queer rom-com but indulge in same die-heart romance of the 90s, and will leave the audience with some good lessons about love, support and acceptance. The film is directed by Matthew López. Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer: Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Turn From Public Frenemies to Secret Lovers in Prime Video's Queer Romcom (Watch Video).

The story starts with the wedding procession of Prince Phillip and Margret. This eventually introduces us to our lead character Prince Henery aka The Prince of England's Heart (played by Nicholas Galitzine), and Alex Claremont Diaz aka the first son of the United States (played by Taylor Zakhar Perez). The trouble starts when these two characters make a big fuss during the royal reception, which leads to an international crisis for both nation. They are forced to play nice to each other and this closeness lead them to romance and love.

Check Out The Reviews of Red, White & Royal Blue Here:

Pinkvilla- The two main characters have found themselves stuck in their own realities, the difference being Henery hates being a public figure and the prince, while Diaz takes the opportunity he has to make his mark on the world. The movie explores a lot of themes, the main one being what it means to be a closeted queer person in a position of power, with the world of the wait on your shoulders. The chemistry of the lead couple is off the charts. Though Galitzine does most of the heavy lifting, the plotline is more brutal on his character than Perez's. The two actors are an absolute treat to watch throughout, the almost 2 hours run-time disappears into thin air as the duo's scenes that up most of the screen time.

Indian Express- Like most movies of its kind, Red, White & Royal Blue demands a pat on the back for simply saying the right things, without ever bothering to coat its progressive politics in an engaging story. The premise, however, is admittedly alluring. Red, White & Royal Blue will certainly please fans of Netflix’s Heartstopper, or even the reformed Boomers that were raised on an unhealthy dose of Hallmark Channel movies. Red, White & Royal Blue: Uma Thurman to Play US President Ellen Claremont in Amazon's Rom-Com.

Financial Times- Everyone gets a happy ending, more or less, even the uptight monarch (none other than Stephen Fry). The script evenly distributes the sassy quips between the Brits and Yanks so as to avoid any diplomatic ill will. Some of the lines are fairly funny, like calling someone as gay as “the first 50 rows at a Lady Gaga concert”, but they never dilute a sugary-sweet confection. It’ll leave many viewers feeling as if they’d been covered in marzipan, cake and royal icing.

Red, White & Royal Blue movie released on Prime Videos on August 11. The movies stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine in lead roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2023 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).