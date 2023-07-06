The trailer of Prime Video's Red, White, & Royal Blue is finally out! The highly anticipated movie is based on New York Times best-selling novel by Casey McQuiston. The first glimpse into the R-rated gay romantic saga opens with son of President of the United States, Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry of Wales (Nicholas Galitzine) meeting at a wedding, and disliking each other. However, as they are forced to spend more time together, they start to develop feelings for one another. But their relationship is complicated by the fact that they are from different worlds, and their families would never approve of their queer romance. The Nun 2 Trailer: Scary Horror Franchise Brings Back The Conjuring's Demon Valak (Watch Video).

Watch Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer:

