Red, White & Royal Blue has been the talk of the town this summer. Whether you have read the book or not, this coming-of-age romance has sure to have crossed your timeline. Based on the popular Young adult book Written by Casey McQuiston, Red, which has had a cult following and is on the top of the list of every booktuber/booktok’s recommendation, the movie has been touted to be one of the most anticipated summer releases. Starring Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as the first son of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz, the movie has stayed true to the essence of the book in important ways. However, if we played the classic book vs movie game, Red, White & Royal Blue does fail to include key plot points from the book that could have added to the boldness of the story told. Here are five ways the Red, White & Royal Blue movie differs from the Red, White & Royal Blue book. Red, White & Royal Blue Review: Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine’s Movie Receives Positive Response From Critics.

1. The Family Dynamics

There are a lot of refreshing and happy takes in the Red, White & Royal Blue book that make it a happy read. Right from the erasure of a particular US president, who was replaced in this fictional book by a liberal woman who spoke her heart. While most characters stayed the same, a few key differences in the book and movie were the family dynamics in the United States President Ellen Claremont’s relationship. In the book, Claremont and her husband have separated, and she lives in the White House with her boyfriend while having a cordial relationship with her ex-husband. The movie showcases them as the adorable power couple who both climb their ladders of success while continuing to stay together. Another important change in the script was the complete absence of Henry’s mother (who played a rather key role in the book’s climax) in the movie. The film took a rather subtle turn here, which does make it fall short in its impact.

2. The White House Trio

The White House Trio was an integral part of the RW&RB book, which showcased the life of the kids who grew up at the White House. However, a key character - June Claremont-Diaz, was not included in the film adaptation. The relationship between Nora Roberts (granddaughter of the Vice President) and Alex was instead the sole focus.

3. King vs Queen

While the original book did refer to the Queen of England as the decision maker who played the conservative villain, who was clear on keeping her grandson in the closet, the movie took a creative twist here as well. Not only was the genders reversed as Henry had an important face-to-face conversation with the King of England (played by the dynamic Stephen Fry), but the conspiracies of the palace were also replaced by open conversations and somewhat amicable and immediate solutions.

4. The Political Conspiracy

What makes Red, White & Royal Blue a page-turner is not just the classic romance that will satisfy anyone who yearns for a good enemies-to-lovers trope but also the politics that is at the centre of the book. The book was unabashedly liberal and called out the low levels to which people often stoop when in politics. The movie chose to steer clear of this by completely removing the political conspiracy, which was an important part of the book. With the Presidential opponent, Richards only being mentioned in passing twice and the character of Senator Rafael Luna completely written off, the movie took a safer route of talking about politics by sticking to promoting grassroots movements instead.

5. History, Huh?

If you have read Red, White & Royal Blue, you know the importance of this phrase - which becomes the tagline for a movement that is thrilling to envision. While the movie did give us a glimpse of History, Huh - when Parez repeats the iconic phrase - the movie failed to tap into its potential. The parades of support and the importance of representation were dialled down a lot in the movie. While the support was acknowledged, it did not get the spotlight it deserved.

Overall, Red, White & Royal Blue did have a lot that worked for it. It gave due credit to the Texas dream and captured the fantasy of turning that red state blue, but some of the changes between the book and the movie definitely take away from the highs and lows that one could experience in the book. While the book took you on a rollercoaster of emotions in a fantasy world, Red, White & Royal Blue the movie will take you on a joyride that will make you feel happy, but maybe never create - History, huh?

