Reese Witherspoon is a star in many ways. Great at dramatic roles, Reese has not only made a name for her as a serious star, but she packs in a lot of comedic chops as well. Having a career chalk full with some great comedies and romantic films, Witherspoon has always let herself free and explore different projects, and it has resulted in many comfort watches.

From Legally Blonde to Four Christmases, she has done it all. Been in love triangles, had a fairy tale life and also been a strong independent woman – Witherspoon’s collection of romcoms are a must watch. So, to celebrate her turning 47, here are five of her best romcoms to check out.

Home Again

Following a single mother who lets three young and aspiring filmmakers live in her home, Home Again quite the fun watch. Focusing on Witherspoon’s Alice, the film is a great deep dive when it explores the dynamic of age differences in relationships. It was a bit mature in that way

Four Christmases

Vince Vaughn and Witherspoon’s Four Christmases is something that will make it right into your holiday watchlist. Seeing a couple that after having their trip canceled on Christmas, decide to visit their divorced parents, the film provides a nice take on the romcom genre with some good enough character development.

This Means War

A love triangle that meets a spy film, This Means War is a riot. Seeing two CIA agents who also happen to be best friends, their entire world is turned upside down when they discover that they are dating the same woman. A charming cast filled with the likes of Tom Hardy, Chris Pine and Witherspoon – This Means War is a good time.

Sweet Home Alabama

One of Witherspoon’s more iconic films, Sweet Home Alabama sees Melanie having to travel back to Alabama to finalise her divorce with her high school sweetheart while getting ready to marry a high-profile politician in New York. The film is the definition of early-2000s romcoms, and it’s a certified must-watch.

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde will always come up in a conversation when talking about Witherspoon's filmography. A fun movie that goes against the stereotypes of Blondes in films and sees a sorority girl on a huge self-discovery journey, this easily makes it be Witherspoon's best romcom.

Reese Witherspoon’s romcoms are something that are always sure to entertain us, and we can’t wait to see what more she has in store for us. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

