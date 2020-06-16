Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Ricky Gervais Only Prefers Italian Restaurants During His International Travel Schedules

Hollywood IANS| Jun 16, 2020 12:01 PM IST
Ricky Gervais (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Comedian Ricky Gervais says he stopped eating meat and tried adapting healthy dietary practices, but he can't stop drinking wine. "I sort of gave up meat to try to be healthier, but with me it's the wine. I don't want to stop drinking wine. I'd be quite happy (if you) just put me in a bucket full of wine just there, just watching (TV)," he admitted. Gervais has also revealed on that he prefers Italian food during his international travel schedules. In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Ricky spoke about his favourite dishes and his love for Italian food, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Being Body-Shamed, Says ‘I Was Taking Diet Pills and Pinching My Fat Until It Bruised’

"If I am in a new city and I want to experience a nice restaurant, wherever we are in the world, it's always Italian. Because I know it's going to be good and the same. I know exactly what I can eat, I understand it. So I know I can have a plate of penne pesto or something like that so I do love a real self-indulgent plate of pasta and a red wine wherever I go. You can't beat pizza and pasta, you really can't," he said. Jimmy Fallon Issues Apology to Come Up As Blackface for Impersonating Chris Rock on Saturday Night Live in 2000

Gervais shared how he decided to lose weight, too. "I was always thin growing up until I'm 30, and those were my eating years, and then at 40 I remember it was one Christmas I ate 11 sausages and I was saying to (girlfriend) Jane, 'I'm having a heart attack'. I decided to get fit and I lost about 20 pounds at about 48 or 49, and now it's steadily going back on again," he said.

