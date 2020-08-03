Coronavirus has changed a lot of things and while we are waiting for theatres to still open in India, China has managed to open up the cinemas with renewed guidelines on social distancing and more. Even as flocking to the theatres hasn't become as popular and normal as how it was pre-coronavirus, it surely seems to be getting better and the recent box office collections are proof of the same. Chinese theatres have been re-releasing some big films and recent collections show that the business is back on a steady rise. Andhadhun China Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Beats Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Enters the Rs 300 Crore Club.

The weekend collections at Chinese box office managed to hit $17.5 million, thus showing that cinemagoers may now be getting used to the new normal and are now ready to return to the theatres. Robert Downey Jr's Dolittle which has been one of the releases in China that has been making business. The film topped Chinese box office for the second weekend. The fantasy drama has in its ten days collected a decent total of $11.8 million.

Another Hollywood film that is bringing back people to the theatres is Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. The film released on Sunday at over 400 higher-priced IMAX theatres. The Matthew McConaughey starrer 2014 film's re-release has shown a great impact at the box office as it collected $2.8 million on its release day which also happens to be the biggest opening of any film since China's cinemas officially reopened and is the biggest single-day collection in the post-coronavirus phase.

While these two Hollywood biggies have been dominating the box office, local films such as The Enigma of Arrival, Sheep Without a Shepherd and Mr Miao are also among the top 5 grossers ever since the theatres reopened.

