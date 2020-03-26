Stephen Colbert Imagines How Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark Would Have Stopped the Coronavirus Pandemic (Watch Video)

Stephen Colbert, Robert Downey Jr (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus outbreak across the globe has brought everything to a standstill. With countries being put on lockdown, everyone has been turning to social media including the late-night show hosts. Stephen Colbert who hosts The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has been making sure to keep his audiences entertained with his YouTube videos. Recently Colbert even pulled off the perfect Tony Stark impression imagining a scenario where Robert Downey Jr's Marvel character would stop the coronavirus pandemic. While social media has already been using the popular "Earth is closed today" dialogue by RDJ's Iron-Man, Colbert's new video goes a step further. Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman Join Other Celebs to Sing John Lennon's Imagine and Lift Up Spirits Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

While the video takes off with Colbert wanting to shave his growing facial hair, he soon comes out looking all dapper in his suit giving one of his best Tony Stark impressions. Colbert while emphasizing on the importance of people staying at home soon apes Downey Jr's way of chatting with JARVIS and goes on to talk about creating mini-robots to help solve the pandemic. It almost feels like it is a part of any Marvel film. Hilariously, the video also takes off with a disclaimer saying it wasn't authorized by Disney, Marvel and Downey Jr. Coronavirus Outbreak: Avengers: Endgame Actress Evangeline Lilly Refuses to Self-Isolate, Says 'She Values her Freedom Over Life'.

Check Out Stephen Colbert's Video Here:

Celebrities have been doing their bit amid this crisis, from making hefty donations to creatively helping create a positive atmosphere through their social media posts. Recently, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot took to Instagram to post a video of a host of stars singing John Lennon's hopeful classic "Imagine". The video consisted of A list stars such as Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, Natalie Portman among others.