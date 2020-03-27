Spider-Man 3: Robert Downey Jr to Return as Iron Man in the Tom Holland Starrer?

Robert Downey Jr in Avengers: Endgame (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Those who were missing Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man in the Marvel Universe, here'a ray of hope! Iron Man/Tony Stark character played by him died in the movie, Avengers: Endgame. The fans were devastated and started demanding his inclusion in the later installments 'somehow.' Looks like the prayers have been answered as there are heavy chances of the return of Iron Man in Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3. The piece of news has come like a breath of fresh air amid the current distressed situation. Spider-Man 3: Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock aka Daredevil to Join Tom Holland in the Upcoming Sequel?.

As per the latest reports, RDJ's last film, Dolittle did impress the audience much and that is one of the major reasons of his return. He was in talks with MCU for getting into the skin of his much-loved character again. However, things could not shape up well due to the financial demand made by the star.

A report in We Got You Covered, however, suggests that things finally fell into place and that RDJ is all set to step into the camp. He is apparently playing the Artificial Intelligence who will guide Peter Parker (Tom). However, none of this is yet set in stone and the track might change in the final drafts. He might have a small appearance though.

Meanwhile, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock aka Daredevil is also said to be entering the installment. If all goes well by July, the makers are planning to start shooting for the film on locations like Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Iceland.