Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy has aired her views on the nearly 30-year-long feud between filmmaker Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, following the sexual abuse allegations against Allen levelled by Farrow. She urged American authorities to send the 85-year-old Allen to jail. "Woody Allen?? More like send that horrific piece of s**t to prison, AM I RIGHT?!" Murphy wrote on Twitter. Woody Allen Autobiography Publisher to Sue HBO over Filmmaker’s Documentary Allen v Farrow?

The allegations have come to fore again after HBO aired the four-episode documentary series "Allen V Farrow", which talks about the allegations made by the former couple's daughter, Dylan Farrow against Allen, and have also claimed that he started an affair with their adoptive daughter, Soon-Yi, his wife since 1997, when she was still in high school. Woody Allen’s Former Wife Mia Farrow Reveals She Encouraged Their Adopted Daughter to Bond with the Filmmaker Before Discovering Their Affair.

Check Out Annie Murphy's Tweet on Woody Allen:

Woody Allen?? More like send that horrific piece of shit to prison, AMIRIGHT?! — Annie Murphy (@annefrances) March 8, 2021

The documentary has been branded as a "hatched job riddled with falsehoods" by Allen and Soon-Yi.

