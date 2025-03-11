The 2025 Indian Wells Open, one of the most anticipated professional tennis tournaments, is currently underway in Indian Wells, California, running from March 5 to March 16. While the event is attracting global tennis stars, a viral moment featuring Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet has grabbed the internet’s attention. In a widely circulated clip, Kylie is seen asking her boyfriend for a cosy picture before the two share a quick kiss on the lips. She is also spotted repeatedly stroking his stomach while he stays focused on the match. Kylie Jenner Attends Indian Wells 2025 With Boyfriend Actor Timothee Chalamet and Supermodel Sister Kendall Jenner (Watch Video).

However, their PDA hasn’t convinced everyone. Many netizens found the moment unnatural, with some calling it a ‘forced’ interaction and even speculating that it was a publicity stunt. One social media user commented, “It looks more like "get ready for the pictures".... He even looks forced... Is this a relationship for publicity??” The video has since sparked a debate, with some fans gushing over the couple’s chemistry while others remain skeptical about their romance. Kylie Jenner Comforts Timothée Chalamet With a Kiss After His Oscars 2025 Best Actor Loss (Watch Video).

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet’s Viral Kiss Video

What Netizens Have To Say

As the Indian Wells Open continues, the buzz around Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s public display of affection shows no signs of slowing down. Before this, Kylie and Timothée were also seen packing on PDA at the 97th Academy Awards.

