Selena Gomez Is ‘Casually Dating’ As Singer Doesn’t Want a Relationship- Check Out Reason!

Actress-singer Selena Gomez is "casually dating" but doesn't want a relationship. The 31-year-old actress, who has had relationships with the likes of pop star Justin Bieber and The Weeknd over the years, is reportedly "doing well" dating on a laid-back basis but doesn't feel any "pressure" for things to escalate. A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Selena is casually dating and doing well. She is doing her own thing and doesn't feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship." Selena Gomez Shares Cute 'Trio' Pics With Only Murders In The Building Co-Stars Martin Short and Steve Martin On Insta!.

“She is just focusing on what's best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy." Earlier this year, the former Disney Channel actress was thought to have struck up a relationship with singer Andrew Taggart, but she took to social media in an apparent attempt to quash the rumours. In a now-deleted post, she wrote on Instagram: "I like being alone too much #iamsingle", reports aceshowbiz.com. It was reported that the Only Murders in the Building actress and Drew had recently started seeing each other, and their burgeoning romance is "very casual and low-key" for the time being. Selena Gomez Oozes Glam As She Poses Stylishly in This New Mirror Selfie! Singer Shares Pic on Instagram.

An insider spilled: "They aren't trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs." Sources claimed that the brunette and the Chainsmokers star "go bowling and to the movies" when they go on dates together. Gomez revealed she was prepared to risk heartbreak in the pursuit of love. Just prior to that, the 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker explained that she remains determined to find love, despite her previous relationship struggles. "I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love. But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself - an armor if you will - and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope," she shared.