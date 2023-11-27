The bond formed during the making of Only Murders in the Building not only earned Selena Gomez her first-ever Emmy nominations but also forged lifelong friendships. In the Hulu series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, the 31-year-old Gomez shared a heartwarming collection of photos on Instagram, showcasing the depth of their affection for each other. The spontaneous post featured moments from the show's set, including cozy walks with 78-year-old Martin and playful gestures like holding bunny ears behind their heads. Gomez shared endearing snapshots of embracing her castmates at various events and captured a candid moment with 73-year-old Short on a red carpet, where they appeared to share a laugh. Captioning the post as 'Trio,' she highlighted their camaraderie. Only Murders in the Building S3 Trailer: Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Steve Martin Investigate Paul Rudd’s Murder and Meryl Streep Is a Suspect! (Watch Video).

Check Out Selena Gomez's IG Post:

