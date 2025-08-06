After a long wait, the much-anticipated Wednesday Season 2 has finally premiered on Netflix on August 6, 2025 and it picks up right where it left off. This fresh season brings the entire Addams family deeper into the plot. Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) is back with his peculiar charm and viewers are introduced to Grandmama Hester (Joanna Lumley), but that’s not the only change. Season 2 is being released in two parts. The first four episodes are now streaming, with the final four set to drop on September 3, 2025. This split format adds suspense but also frustration for eager audiences. ‘Wednesday’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast Guide, Plot Twists and Where To Watch Jenna Ortega’s Spooky Return – Here’s What We Know!

Plot Overview

Summer break is over and Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returns to Nevermore Academy, this time with her little brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez). Wednesday returns to Academy but this time happier to be back with her werewolf bestie, Enid (Emma Myers). But that’s not the only change. Her parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzman), have also decided to stick around campus as Morticia is roped into planning the school’s fundraising gala by the new principal, Dort (Steve Buscemi). Things quickly take a dark turn. Wednesday is thrown into another mystery when she has a vision of Enid’s death and strange murders begin again. With a creepy stalker, old enemies resurfacing and her mother Morticia pushing her to develop her psychic powers, Wednesday must juggle it all while trying to protect the people she cares about. Netflix Hit 'Wednesday' Returns for Season 2.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Wednesday Season 2’: Part 1:

‘Wednesday Season 2’ Review: What Critics Are Saying?

Times Now: “The quirky and mysterious Addams family is back in Netflix's top show Wednesday for Season 2. In the first half of season two, Wednesday Addams happily returns to Nevermore Academy, where new mysteries await her... The dark comedy manages to tick all the boxes that made it a success the first time around.”

Forbes: “Each episode is roughly an hour long, and is stuffed with entertaining shenanigans… Pugsley inadvertently raises a zombie from the dead… Tim Burton and the cast and crew of Wednesday buck the trend, offering up a sophomore season that is every bit as fun and engaging and mysterious as Season 1… Part 1 knocks it out of the park thanks to its compelling mystery, dark sense of humour and a stellar cast led by Jenna Ortega.”

The Free Press Journal (mixed yet intriguing Review): “Wednesday Season 2 picks up exactly where its gloriously gloomy predecessor left off… The narrative veers between chillingly clever and clumsily convoluted… Season 2 of Wednesday is like its protagonist: brilliant, brooding, occasionally exhausting.”

Variety: “Wednesday Season 2: Part 1 delivers the same spooky visuals and twisted charm that made the first season a hit… With more screen time for the Addams family, new layered mysteries, and Jenna Ortega’s standout performance, the series remains just as binge-worthy… The only letdown? Splitting the season felt unnecessary, fans would’ve gladly watched all eight episodes in one go.”

While some storylines feel a bit packed, the core of the show, Wednesday’s mix of mystery, psychic powers and family drama but still hits the mark. With Part 2 dropping on September 3, 2025 and promising more creepy twists and big reveals, are you excited to watch?

