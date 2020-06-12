Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

Shrunk: Josh Gad Is ‘Frustrated’ Over His Film Honey I Shrunk the Kids Reboot’s Production Getting Halted

Hollywood IANS| Jun 12, 2020 05:57 PM IST
A+
A-
Shrunk: Josh Gad Is ‘Frustrated’ Over His Film Honey I Shrunk the Kids Reboot’s Production Getting Halted
Still From Honey I Shrunk The Kid (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Josh Gad promised "one hell of a ride" with the upcoming sequel of the 1989 blockbuster "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids", saying that it is frustrating that the film's production has been shut down amid the ongoing virus crisis. The sequel was among the many Hollywood productions that were suspended after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Gad is optimistic that work will resume on the film soon. "It's a frustrating thing because obviously, production is shut down. But I'm very hopeful that our film, which was already deep in pre-production, gets back to it very soon. And with the amazing Joe Johnston returning to the director's chair, I would say get ready. It's gonna be one hell of a ride," Gad said. Ryan Gosling Roped In For Universal’s The Wolfman Reboot

Johnston directed the first movie of the hit franchise, and is returning to make the sequel titled "Shrunk" with Todd Rosenberg writing the script. With the sequel, Rick Moranis is also leaving behind his decade-long hiatus to reprise his much-loved character of Wayne Szalinski, an inventor who accidentally shrinks his and his next-door neighbour's children -- leading to a thrilling adventure. "‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' was such an influential film to me while growing up. About two years ago I went to Disney and I said, 'There's a title that I would love to do here and would love to be involved from the ground up'. So I teamed up with my collaborator, David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, who worked with me during ‘'Beauty and the Beast'. And I said, let's do this," Gad said while opening up about the much-talked-about sequel. Ghostbusters Reboot Led by the Female Cast Was a Victim of ‘Anti-Hillary Movement’ in 2016, Claims Paul Feig

However, Gad had one mandate before diving into the project. "My mandate was that we can only do it if we can get Rick out of retirement. So I basically spent the better part of a year begging and pleading with Rick along with my partners to come and create magic again. The day he said yes was one of the great days of my life creatively," Gad said. Gad, who has made a name in Hollywood as an actor, comedian and singer, says "Shrunk" is a "true sequel" to the original. "It's an incredible script. It's a true sequel to the original film and one that sees me as a grown Nick Szalinski, Wayne's son, having to confront the whole new obstacle that calls upon our family's legacy of unexpectedly shrinking things that we wish we hadn't," Gad said while teasing the plot of the new part.

Meanwhile, Gad is currently seen in "Artemis Fowl", which got a digital premiere instead of a theatrical release amid the Covid-19 crisis. The film streaming on Disney+ Hotstar brings alive the world of the book by Eoin Colfer. It narrates the story of a 12-year-old genius, Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he goes on a mission to save his father who has been kidnapped.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Filmmaker Josh Gad Honey I Shrunk the Kids Reboot Josh Gad Shrunk Shrunk Production
You might also like
Artemis Fowl Movie Review: Disney Finally Manages to Make Fairies, Goblins and Dwarves Look Boring!
Hollywood

Artemis Fowl Movie Review: Disney Finally Manages to Make Fairies, Goblins and Dwarves Look Boring!
Artemis Fowl Movie Review: Critics Call Kenneth Branagh's Directorial A Total Debacle
Hollywood

Artemis Fowl Movie Review: Critics Call Kenneth Branagh's Directorial A Total Debacle
At Home With Olaf: Disney Releases Made at Home Series of Frozen Shorts (Watch Video)
Hollywood

At Home With Olaf: Disney Releases Made at Home Series of Frozen Shorts (Watch Video)
Artemis Fowl Trailer: Disney Brings the Exciting Story Of A 12-Year-Old Criminal Mastermind from Eoin Colfer's Famed Book to Life (Watch Video)
Hollywood

Artemis Fowl Trailer: Disney Brings the Exciting Story Of A 12-Year-Old Criminal Mastermind from Eoin Colfer's Famed Book to Life (Watch Video)
A Dog’s Journey Movie Review: A Sappy, Melodramatic Yarn for Dog Lovers
Hollywood

A Dog’s Journey Movie Review: A Sappy, Melodramatic Yarn for Dog Lovers
A Dog's Journey Trailer: Bailey is Back and His New Journey is Even More Adorable - Watch Video
Hollywood

A Dog's Journey Trailer: Bailey is Back and His New Journey is Even More Adorable - Watch Video
Frozen 2 Teaser Trailer Video: Spectacular Visuals On Offer Without Revealing Too Much About 'Impending Winter' Spell!
Hollywood

Frozen 2 Teaser Trailer Video: Spectacular Visuals On Offer Without Revealing Too Much About 'Impending Winter' Spell!
Nicki Minaj Joins Cast of ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’, Will Lend Her Voice to Character in the Movie
Hollywood

Nicki Minaj Joins Cast of ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’, Will Lend Her Voice to Character in the Movie
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement