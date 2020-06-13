Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Patrick Wilson Joins Halle Berry, Josh Gad in Thriller 'Moonfall'

Hollywood PTI| Jun 13, 2020 02:15 PM IST
Patrick Wilson Joins Halle Berry, Josh Gad in Thriller 'Moonfall'
Patrick Wilson (Photo Credits: AFP)

Los Angeles, Jun 13: Actor Patrick Wilson has boarded the cast of Roland Emmerich's sci-fi thriller “Moonfall”, which also stars Halle Berry and Josh Gad. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emmerich has penned the film with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen.

“The story starts when the moon is knocked from its orbit by a mysterious force and set on a collision course with Earth. With just weeks to go before impact, a ragtag team is sent on a seemingly impossible mission to land on the lunar surface and save humanity,” the plotline reads.

Wilson will play a disgraced former NASA astronaut whose last mission, which was a tragedy, had a clue about the impending calamity. Actor Charlie Plummer will play his teenage son in the film.

Berry will be essaying the role of a former colleague of Wilson's character, while Gad will play a weird genius who finds out that the moon has fallen out of its orbit.

