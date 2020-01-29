Snoop Dogg Shares Mom’s Heartwarming Text After Kobe Bryant’s Demise (View Pic)

Snoop Dogg and His Mom (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rapper Snoop Dogg is banking on a text message his mother sent him, to tide over the grief of basketball legend Kobe Bryant's demise. Dogg shared the message from his mother on Instagram. "Love you so much Son. I am feeling your hurt. I think his passing has wounded us all. You need me, I am here for you," she wrote in the message, reports aceshowbiz.com. Kobe Bryant, Late NBA Legend and Oscar Winner to Be Honoured at the 92nd Academy Awards.

"Thank u mamma, Prayers and I love u are in season," Dogg wrote expressing gratitude to his mother in the caption. Dogg had earlier posted a video of himself and late Lakers star Bryant. "It's so hard opening Instagram or any social medias and not falling apart over and over again...still in disbelief," a fan commented. Another wrote: "He lives in our hearts." WATCH – Ellen DeGeneres’ Tearful Speech As She Urges Kobe Bryant’s Fans to ‘Celebrate Life’

Snoop Dogg Shares Mom's Text After Kobe Bryant’s Demise

"Prayers @snoopdogg I promise you when I heard of Kobe's passing you immediately went on my mind I knew this would be tough for you. May the Lord give you and @bosslady_ent strength during this time," another user wrote.