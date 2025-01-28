Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is poised to make box office history. It is set to become the second-highest-grossing film adapted from a video game. The movie will soon surpass Ryan Reynolds' Pokémon Detective Pikachu for that spot, though it still faces a long road to claim the top position currently held by Chris Pratt's The Super Mario Bros Movie. Read on to discover why. ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3′ Movie Review: Keanu Reeves’ Shadow Brings Gravitas to a Fun but Formulaic Adventure.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 features the voices of Ben Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, and Keanu Reeves, with Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter rounding out the live-action cast. Released in theatres on December 20, 2024, the film competed against Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the box office. While Sonic the Hedgehog 3 initially led, Barry Jenkins' Mufasa ultimately performed better globally, grossing USD 627.5 million.

As of now, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has earned USD 446.4 million worldwide, on a budget of USD 122 million. It is on track to surpass Pokémon Detective Pikachu's global earnings of USD 450 million, claiming the spot as the second-highest-grossing video game movie adaptation. Detective Pikachu Movie Review: Plenty for Pokémon Fans to Go ‘Pika Pika’ in This Ryan Reynolds Film!

However, there is very little chance of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to beat The Super Mario Bros Movie's USD 1.36 billion earnings, particularly considering the movie is out now on digital.

Top 10 Grossing Video Game Movie Adaptations:

1. The Super Mario Bros Movie – USD 1.36 billion

2. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – USD 446.4 million (will cross on January 28)

3. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – USD 450 million

4. Warcraft – USD 439 million

5. Rampage – USD 428 million

6. Uncharted – USD 407 million

7. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – USD 405 million

8. The Angry Birds Movie – USD 352 million

9. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time – USD 336 million

10. Sonic the Hedgehog – USD 320 million

It's hard to forget the initial backlash over the Sonic character design in the first trailer for the first film. Fast forward to today, and all three Sonic the Hedgehog films are among the top 10 highest-grossing video game adaptations, a testament to the franchise's success. Not to mention, we have Sonic the Hedgehog 4 scheduled for release on March 19, 2027. Based on the franchise's trajectory, it is expected to be an even bigger hit.

