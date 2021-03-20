Spike Lee is a man of many talents. He is a film director, producer, screenwriter, actor, and professor and his contribution to cinema is very significant. Lee marked his directorial debut with She's Gotta Have It in 1986 and has worked on numerous projects after that. His production company named 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, has also produced more than 35 films since 1983. His films are celebrated by the audience as he has explored issues like race relations, colourism in the black community, the role of media in contemporary life, urban crime and poverty, and other political issues with his film. Spike Lee to Direct HBO Documentary on 20 Years of 9/11.

Since 1986, Lee has not stopped working and has written and directed films like Do the Right Thing, Mo' Better Blues, Jungle Fever, Malcolm X, Crooklyn, Clockers, 25th Hour, Inside Man, Chi-Raq, BlacKkKlansman, Da 5 Bloods and more. The director has also acted in ten of his films. Being such a great filmmaker, Lee has won numerous accolades for his work as well. He has been presented with awards including an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, a BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, two Emmy Awards, and the Cannes Grand Prix. He has also received an Academy Honorary Award, an Honorary BAFTA Award, an Honorary César for his amazing work. Da 5 Bloods Movie Review: Spike Lee’s ‘Biggest’ Film Is a Harrowing Take on Post-Vietnam War Psyche That Pokes Holes at White Glorification.

Given that Spike Lee's films are so powerful, it doesn't come as a surprise that his movies have some really moving quotes as well. From 25th Hour to She's Gotta Have It, here are 5 amazing quotes from his films:

"Champagne for my real friends, and real pain for my sham friends." - Monty Brogan, 25th Hour

Spike Lee Quotes (Photo Credit: Twitter)

"Fact is, all lies, all evil deeds, they stink. You can cover them up for a while, but they don't go away.” - Dalton Russell, Inside Man

Spike Lee Quotes (Photo Credit: Twitter)

“A man curses because he doesn't have the words to say what's on his mind.” - Baines, Malcolm X

Spike Lee Quotes (Photo Credit: Twitter)

“I pray you understand why I pushed you so hard! It was only to get you to that next level.” -Jake Shuttlesworth, He Got Game

Spike Lee Quotes (Photo Credit: Twitter)

“If you weren't fine, I wouldn't even bother with you.” - Greer Childs, She's Gotta Have It

Spike Lee Quotes (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Spike Lee is an inspiration for many and we hope to see his work explore more strong topics and educate people about political issues. We wish the legendary filmmaker a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2021 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).