Stanley Tucci is just one of the greats in Hollywood right now. An actor of such high talent and work ethic, Tucci is always amazing in whatever he does. He has left a big mark on Hollywood with his acting and always comes up in conversations about the best actors working in Hollywood right now. Stanley Tucci's filmography consists of great character driven films that explore the complexities of humans.

Stanley Tucci always picks projects carefully and it shows. His character work in there is just of such high quality that it’s amazing to behold when you see him on screen. So to celebrate Stanley Tucci’s 61st birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Chronicling around the origin of Marvel’s most patriotic hero, Captain America: The First Avenger was a really good film. Focusing on Steve Rogers becoming Captain America and taking on the Red Skull, this period piece really embraces the character from the comics. Tucci plays the role of Abraham Eskrine who plays a large hand in the creation of Captain America. His character is a motivational treat to watch and is one of the best parts about the film.

The Hunger Games

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, The Hunger Games focuses on Katniss Everdeen and her fight for survival in a popular contest. Tucci plays the role of Caesar Flickerman, a person who conducts interviews of all the contestants entering. His character, while seems welcoming, really sells the tone of his behavior being fake.

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada is a story about a college student going to New York and working with a really powerful magazine editor. Having a stacked out cast filled with the likes of Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, Tucci plays the role of Nigel Kipling who is witty and gets to wear some really stylish clothing in the film.

Road to Perdition

In this film directed by Sam Mendes, Road to Perdition follows a mob enforcer and his son during the Great Depression. It is a period piece that's directed really well and with some high production and a great cast. Tucci plays the role of Frank Nitti, an Italian Gangster and is a lot of fun in the role.

Spotlight

Spotlight is a film based on a true story that sees the Boston Globe sue a priest who is accused of molesting young boys. It was a haunting tale that was acclaimed for how raw it was and how it depicted the events. Tucci plays the role of a lawyer who is extremely sympathetic and you just like him instantly as he is trying to do the right thing.

We hope Stanley Tucci continues to have a healthy and an amazing career. He is a man of great talent and we can’t wait to see what more he has in store for us. With this we finish off the list and wish Stanley Tucci a very happy birthday.

