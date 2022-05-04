It’s May 4 and it’s one of those days where it’s just great being a fan of a certain franchise. Yes, that’s right, it’s Star Wars Day, and we couldn’t be more excited about celebrating the impact that a Galaxy, Far, Far Away has had on us. From George Lucas’ brilliant mind, came a story that has defined generations of sci-fi and created a space opera so epic, that it has brought joy to so many people. Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer: Ewan McGregor's Jedi Faces off Against the Inquisitors in This New Promo For His Star Wars Disney+ Series! (Watch Video).

Star Wars today is bigger than it has ever been. Not only has it had three trilogies but has had some spinoff films and a bunch of shows that are set to premiere to premiere quite soon. So, with that being said, let’s celebrate Star Wars Day by looking at five of the most exciting upcoming projects that are set to release in the next few years. Obi-Wan Kenobi: New Still of Ewan McGregor’s Character Released by the Film Magazine (View Pic).

Andor

Andor Concept Art (Photo Credit: YouTube)

While the release date for Andor is still unknown, it has reportedly already been greenlit for a season 2. So, it looks like we will be getting more of Cassian Andor than we anticipated. The series is to take place before Rogue One and will showcase Andor’s hardship during the war that plagued the galaxy.

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie

Taika Waitit (Photo Credit: Twitter)

While not much is known about this project, we can be sure that Waititi will bring his great sense of humour and heart to Star Wars. Not only that, but Waititi did a great job at revitalising Thor in the MCU and seeing how Taika can make an epic space adventure, he is perfect to be a part of Star Wars.

Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie

Kevin Feige (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Well, the mastermind behind Marvel himself is set to produce a Star Wars movie of his own. While the details on it aren’t available yet, we can be sure that it will be something special. Although, this project may be really far away considering that there has literally been no word about it yet.

Ahsoka

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Rosario Dawson had every Star Wars fan screaming when she portrayed the role of Ahsoka in The Mandalorian Season 2. Now she is set to receive her own series on Disney+ and we can’t be more excited about it. Seeing how Dawson completely nailed the role, this is going to be something special.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Photo Credit: YouTube)

For years fans had been requesting for an Obi-Wan Kenobi project, and this month, they are going to get their wish as everyone’s favourite Jedi returns for a Disney+ series of their own. Set to release on May 27, the series will not only see the return of Ewan McGregor in the role but also Hayden Christensen will suit up once more as Darth Vader. We can’t wait for this to premiere.

Also, a special shoutout to The Mandalorian Season 3 as well which is set to premiere late this year. With that being said, we wish you all a happy May the Fourth, and May the Force Be With You!

