Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has grabbed the top spot on The Greatest Pop Stars of 2023 by Billboard. SZA secured second place followed by Beyonce on the third spot. October’s "Midnights" release had served as the climax-to-that-point of a 2020s where Swift had made every right move, starting with the acclaimed alt-folk reset of "Folklore" and "Evermore" in 2020 and crescendoing with the first two Taylor’s Versions re-recordings (and the improbably Billboard Hot 100-besting 10-minute revision of Red deep cut ‘All Too Well’) in 2021, reports Billboard. Billboard Names Taylor Swift 'The Greatest Pop Star of 2023'; SZA and Beyoncé in Top 5 - See Full List Here.

Check Out Top 10 Pop Stars:

Billboard ranks the greatest pop stars of 2023: #1. Taylor Swift #2. SZA #3. Beyoncé #4. Ice Spice #5. Morgan Wallen #6. Karol G #7. Olivia Rodrigo #8. Bad Bunny #9. Doja Cat #10. Drake — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 16, 2023

The list further features Ice Spice at fourth, demonstrating their enduring influence, and Morgan Wallen rounding up the top five. Karol G, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Drake are the other artistes on the list.

