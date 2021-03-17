A few pictures from the sets of a Thai TV show called The War Of Flowers are doing rounds of Instagram. They have the cast and crew praying to Lord Ganesha. That obviously made us quite interested in the TV show and also this practice of Thailand. We did some digging and found out that the country worships Lord Ganesha as Phra Phikanet or Phra Phikanesuan...the God of success and fortune. He is also worshipped as the one who removes obstacles or as is known in India, Vighnaharta. Makers of ‘Mumbai Saga’ Release Upbeat Track ‘Danka Baja’ with Tribute to Lord Ganesha

According to Wikipedia, many television and film production companies in Thailand have a huge statue of Ganesha in front of their premises. Many TV shows also offer their prayers to Him before filming begins and that's what the crew of The War Of Flowers was doing.

Check out the pictures here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metinee Kingpayome (@metinee)

Here are the entire cast and crew of The War Of Flowers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AYESARUN.PH (@ayesarunphfc)

Here are some more clicks from the sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babii OFF&GUN 👶🏻✨ (@babiinaluk)

The War Of Flower is a Thai show directed by Golf Tanwarin Sukkhapisit and is a GMMTV production.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2021 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).