Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone is all set to release in theatres this Friday. After having a long delay due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the supernatural horror film will finally be available to be experienced by audiences. Starring Ethan Hawke and more, the film will focus on an abducted teenager using mysterious ways to escape from his kidnapper. The Black Phone Trailer: Ethan Hawke Turns Up the Creepiness Factor in This New Promo For His Horror Film! (Watch Video).

The promos for The Black Phone have painted a very dark and grim story. Derrickson being great at horror, it definitely has many intrigued as to what he might have pulled off over here. Not to mention, Ethan Hawke is always a treat to watch too. So before The Black Phone hits theatres, here's a guide that will tell you everything you need to know about the film.

Cast

The Black Phone stars Ethan Hawke as The Grabber, a child kidnapper. He will be joined by Mason Thomas (Finney), Madeleine McGraw (Gwen), Jeremy Davies (Terrence), E Roger Mitchell (Detective Wright) and James Ransone (Max).

Plot

The Black Phone sees five children in a town go missing. Finney, a young baseball pitcher is the sixth one to be abducted when the serial killer The Grabber kidnaps him. Waking up in a basement, Finney will have to use a disconnected phone that helps him communicate with Grabber's previous victims, and get out of there.

Watch the Trailer for The Black Phone:

Release Date

The Black Phone directed by Scott Derrickson releases in theatres on June 24, 2022.

Review

The reviews for The Black Phone aren't out. The article will be updated as soon as they are.

