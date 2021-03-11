Model Chrissy Teigen has confessed that she recently offended singer Katy Perry by paying her a compliment that inadvertently came out sounding otherwise. Chrissy was in conversation with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show when she recalled meeting Katy at the recent Presidential Inauguration. The Tonight Show: Chrissy Teigen Says She Mistook Michael Keaton at the Golden Globes as Someone Serving Drinks (Watch Video).

Chrissy was at the event rooting for her husband, singer John Legend, while Katy had performed her popular track 'Firework'. "I remember I was so scared because we ran into Katy Perry after, and I always say dumb things. I always get so nervous, and I say faux pas, and then I hadn't seen Katy for so long. I was like, 'Oh, I typically hate Fireworks, but that was amazing, that was beautiful.' Katy Perry Reveals the Secret to Her Happy Relationship with Orlando Bloom (Read Deets).

And then I think she heard that I said I hate 'Firework' -- like the song," Chrissy recalled. She says she regrets not being able to clarify herself.

